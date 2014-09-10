* India's Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd shares fall 1.7 percent. * Kotak Institutional Equities cuts the auto maker to "reduce" from "add," lowers target price to 1,310 rupees from 1,404 rupees. * Cites valuations as the key reason. * Adds Mahindra and Mahindra has lost 13 percent market share in the utility vehicle segment over the past two years. * Kotak describes that as a "significant loss". * Says further re-rating of the stock will depend on curtailing subsidiary losses, improving consolidated return on capital employed. (dipika.lalwani@thomsonreuters.com / dipika.lalwani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)