* RBI seen setting a cut-off yield of 8.60 percent at its 91-day treasury bill auction on Wednesday as per the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 traders. * Expected cut-off compares with a cut-off yield of 8.6038 percent last week. * The highest yield polled was 8.65 percent, while the lowest was 8.60 percent. * The RBI is expected to set a cut-off of 8.66 percent on the 182-day t-bills versus the previous 8.6832 percent, the poll showed. * For 182-day t-bills, the highest yield polled was 8.68 percent, while the lowest was 8.64 percent. * The RBI will sell 70 billion rupees of 91-day and 50 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills later on Wednesday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters. com/himank.sharma@thomsonreuters.com)