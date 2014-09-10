* USD/INR trading at 60.78/79 versus its Tuesday's close of 60.60/61. * Exporters step up dollar selling around the 60.80 mark, preventing further gains in the rupee. * The pair had hit 60.8775 earlier in the session, its highest since Aug. 20. * Traders will continue to monitor foreign fund flows for direction. NSE index, or Nifty, down 0.5 percent. * The pair seen in a 60.60 to 61.00 range during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)