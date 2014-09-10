* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield stays at 8.53 percent, up 1 basis point from the previous close. * The 10-year paper seen in an 8.52 to 8.56 percent range during the session. * Traders are awaiting the consumer price inflation data on Friday and the Fed's monetary policy review next week for cues. * U.S. yields rise on expectations that the Fed will take a more hawkish stance on raising rates at its policy meeting next week. * The fall in the global crude oil prices and the absence of a debt sale this week limiting a sharper rise in yields. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)