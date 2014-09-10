* USD/INR trading at 60.91/92 versus its Tuesday close of 60.60/61. * The pair rose to 61.04 earlier in the session, its strongest since Aug. 14. * Exporters step up dollar-selling around the 61 mark, preventing further gains in the pair. * Traders will continue to monitor foreign fund flows for direction. Nifty ends down 0.7 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)