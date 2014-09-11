* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen slightly higher versus Wednesday's 8.54 percent close. * U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Wednesday, with benchmark and longer-dated yields rising the most, after traders sold the debt to make way for new supply and a hawkish Fed next week. * Traders, however, are unlikely to add large positions ahead of the retail inflation data due to be released on Friday. * The 10-year paper seen in a 8.50 to 8.56 percent range during the session. * The rupee's moves will also be monitored for cues. * Absence of a debt sale this week and lower global crude prices to limit a sharp rise in yields. * U.S. crude futures fell to a 16-month low and Brent to a 17-month low on rising supply and tepid demand. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)