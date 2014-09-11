* USD/INR expected to start slightly weaker versus its Wednesday's close of 60.94/95. * Traders expect some consolidation after two straight days of gains, which was the biggest two-day rise since July 31-Aug. 1. * Traders will continue to monitor foreign fund flows for direction. Nifty futures currently down 0.1 percent. * The pair to trade in a 60.60 to 61.10 range during the session. * Traders awaiting the trade data and CPI for August for near-term direction. * Asian currencies trading mixed compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The pair seen trading at 60.84/86 in the offshore non-deliverable spot indicative trade. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)