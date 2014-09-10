Sept 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Lagardere SCA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 19, 2019

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.981

Reoffer yield 2.004 pct

Spread 150 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 177bp

0.25 pct 10 October 2019 OBL

Payment Date September 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Mediobanca, Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB,

Citi, Societe Generale CIB, JPMorgan & Natixis

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0012161362

