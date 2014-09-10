UPDATE 1-China WMP growth eases in Q1 amid crackdown - regulator
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
Sept 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Lagardere SCA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 19, 2019
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.981
Reoffer yield 2.004 pct
Spread 150 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 177bp
0.25 pct 10 October 2019 OBL
Payment Date September 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Mediobanca, Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB,
Citi, Societe Generale CIB, JPMorgan & Natixis
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
ISIN FR0012161362
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
VIENNA, April 22 The European Central Bank has decided on interest rates and bond purchases for the rest of 2017 and will decide what to do beyond that in the second half of this year, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in an interview published on Saturday.