UPDATE 1-China WMP growth eases in Q1 amid crackdown - regulator
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
Sep 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Investitionsbank Berlin (IBB)
Guarantor Berlin
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date September 17, 2015
Coupon 0.05 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 0.05 pct
Payment Date September 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) IBB
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Berlin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A11QH75
VIENNA, April 22 The European Central Bank has decided on interest rates and bond purchases for the rest of 2017 and will decide what to do beyond that in the second half of this year, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in an interview published on Saturday.