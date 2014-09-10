UPDATE 1-China WMP growth eases in Q1 amid crackdown - regulator
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
Sep 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Metropolitan Life Global Funding I
Issue Amount 400 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 19, 2022
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.699
Reoffer price 100.074
Yield 0.99 pct
Spread 33 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
ISIN CH0254282202
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
VIENNA, April 22 The European Central Bank has decided on interest rates and bond purchases for the rest of 2017 and will decide what to do beyond that in the second half of this year, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in an interview published on Saturday.