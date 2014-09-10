UPDATE 1-China WMP growth eases in Q1 amid crackdown - regulator
Sept 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Metropolitan Life Global Funding I
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date September 17, 2021
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.687
Yield 1.297 pct
Spread 50 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse, JPMorgan & UBS
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1110874820
VIENNA, April 22 The European Central Bank has decided on interest rates and bond purchases for the rest of 2017 and will decide what to do beyond that in the second half of this year, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in an interview published on Saturday.