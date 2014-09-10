UPDATE 1-China WMP growth eases in Q1 amid crackdown - regulator
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
Sep 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Aareal Bank AG
Issue Amount 500 million Euro
Maturity Date September 19,2019
Coupon 0.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.842
Reoffer yield 0.178 pct
Spread minus 10 basis points
Underlying govt bond midswaps,equivalent to 19.8bp
over OBL
Payment Date September 19,2014
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank,LBBW,NORD/LB,SGCIB & Unicredit
Ratings AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN DE000AAR0181
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
VIENNA, April 22 The European Central Bank has decided on interest rates and bond purchases for the rest of 2017 and will decide what to do beyond that in the second half of this year, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in an interview published on Saturday.