Vegoil prices:Solvent Extractors Assn,India Sep-10 Bangalore, Sep 10 (Reuters)- The following are the daily Vegetable oil trade data supplied by Mumbai based The Solvent Extractors' Association of India. I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 48000 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 34500 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 36800 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 39250 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 40750 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 110000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 29000 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 22500 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 16500 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 9400 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 27000 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 7850 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 11500 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 31400 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 13500 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 21000 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 582 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 238 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 108 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 NQ (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 36500 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 14500 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 6350 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 685 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 715 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 655 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 685 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 815 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 830 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1415 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 78000 2. Rapeseed Oil 68000 3. Sunflower Oil 54500 4. Kardi Oil 87500 5. Linseed Oil 75000 6. Sesame Oil 82500 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 60000 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 83500 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 64000 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 48500 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 54500 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 44500 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 53500 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) 53500 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) 51000 4. SE Neem Oil 85000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 63000 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 71000 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 58500 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 63500 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 59500 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 81500 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 615 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 650 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 41000 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 915 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (1.75%) - C&F 930 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified