UPDATE 1-China WMP growth eases in Q1 amid crackdown - regulator
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
Sept 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
Issue Amount $225 million
Maturity Date June 14, 2019
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.610
Spread Minus 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 6.3bp
Payment Date September 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total $1.5 billion
when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN US29874QCP72
VIENNA, April 22 The European Central Bank has decided on interest rates and bond purchases for the rest of 2017 and will decide what to do beyond that in the second half of this year, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in an interview published on Saturday.