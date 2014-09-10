Sep 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower HSBC Bank PLC
Issue Amount 1.5 billion Euro
Maturity Date September 16, 22
Coupon 5.250 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 5.25 pct
Payment Date September 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1111123987
