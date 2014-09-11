* NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.04
percent.
* Overseas investors sold Indian equity futures worth 15.87
billion rupees ($260.85 million) on Wednesday, exchange data
shows.
* Foreign portfolio investors also sold cash shares worth 99
million rupees in the previous session.
* The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
down 0.1 percent.
* Asian shares tread cautiously after U.S. President Barack
Obama vowed to fight Islamic State militants.
* Oil falls on supply growth, U.S. crude drops to 16-month low.
* India approves share sales in state-run companies: Oil and
Natural Gas Corp, Coal India and NHPC
.
(1 US dollar = 60.8400 Indian rupee)
