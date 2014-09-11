* NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.04 percent. * Overseas investors sold Indian equity futures worth 15.87 billion rupees ($260.85 million) on Wednesday, exchange data shows. * Foreign portfolio investors also sold cash shares worth 99 million rupees in the previous session. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan down 0.1 percent. * Asian shares tread cautiously after U.S. President Barack Obama vowed to fight Islamic State militants. * Oil falls on supply growth, U.S. crude drops to 16-month low. * India approves share sales in state-run companies: Oil and Natural Gas Corp, Coal India and NHPC . (1 US dollar = 60.8400 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)