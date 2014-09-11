* USD/INR at 60.83/84 versus 60.94/95 on Wednesday. * Some consolidation seen after two straight days of gains. * Traders to monitor foreign fund flows for direction. * Nifty trading up 0.4 percent. * Pair seen in 60.60 to 61.10 range during the session. * Traders awaiting August trade and CPI data for direction. * Asian currencies trading mixed versus USD. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)