* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.53 percent. * Fall in global crude oil prices aids sentiment for debt. * Traders await retail inflation data for near-term cues. * Large positions unlikely to be added ahead of Fed meeting. * 10-year bond seen in 8.50-8.56 percent range on Thursday. * The rupee's moves will also be monitored for cues. * Absence of debt sale this week also aiding debt prices. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)