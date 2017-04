* Neuland Laboratories jumps 6.8 percent to record high of 480 rupees. * Brokers say the pharma ingredient player is a strong re-rating candidate. * Emkay says can generate very strong returns in two years. * Neuland's earnings can grow at a compounded rate of 25 percent, adds Emkay. * Trades at 8.7 times of 12-month forward earnings versus peer average of 41.78 times. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)