* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries slumps as much as 6
percent
* Heading towards biggest single day fall since March 16, 2012.
* Acquired unit Ranbaxy Laboratories also fell as much
as 6 percent.
* Media reports say surprise inspection by U.S. drug regulator
on its Halol plant in Gujarat. (bit.ly/1AAQ0wJ)
* A company spokesman said, "We have no comments to offer".
* "Majority of the inspections taking place nowadays are
surprise inspection," Motilal said in a note to its clients.
* Must wait for the final audit report to come, the Motilal note
adds.
* Also, Sun Pharma recalled 200 vials of a cancer drug in
July.
* Separately, the U.S. FDA said in May that Sun Pharma's
response to the import ban on its Karkhadi plant in Gujarat was
inadequate.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)