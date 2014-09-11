* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries slumps as much as 6 percent * Heading towards biggest single day fall since March 16, 2012. * Acquired unit Ranbaxy Laboratories also fell as much as 6 percent. * Media reports say surprise inspection by U.S. drug regulator on its Halol plant in Gujarat. (bit.ly/1AAQ0wJ) * A company spokesman said, "We have no comments to offer". * "Majority of the inspections taking place nowadays are surprise inspection," Motilal said in a note to its clients. * Must wait for the final audit report to come, the Motilal note adds. * Also, Sun Pharma recalled 200 vials of a cancer drug in July. * Separately, the U.S. FDA said in May that Sun Pharma's response to the import ban on its Karkhadi plant in Gujarat was inadequate. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)