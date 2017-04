* Indian shares fall, heading towards their lowest close in nearly two weeks. * The BSE index falls 0.4 percent while the NSE index is down 0.24 percent. * Sun Pharmaceutical Industries down 4 percent on reports of surprise U.S. FDA inspection. * Also, overseas investors sold equity futures worth $260.85 million on Wednesday. * Falls also track lower Asian shares on continued Fed worries and after U.S. President vowed to fight Islamic State militants. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)