* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.53 percent in range-bound trade. * On watch: consumer price inflation data for August, due on Friday. * "If retail inflation touches 8 percent, expect selloff," says trader with state-owned bank. * 10-year bond seen in 8.52-8.55 pct range until close.