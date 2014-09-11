* USD/INR at 60.7500/7550 vs Wednesday's close of 60.94/95. * Pair had dropped to session low of 60.75. * Traders cite large petrochemical company selling dollars * Brent crude drops below $98 a barrel on oversupply worries. * Reuters poll showed long positions on rupee being cut on worries about Fed rate hikes. * Pair seen in a 60.60 to 61.10 range until close. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)