* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is down 3 bps at 8.51 percent. * Fall in Brent crude prices, lack of weekly debt auction help sentiment. * Traders also cite speculation that RBI will conduct a planned debt switch with market for 200 billion rupees ($3.29 billion). * India in July had set aside 500 billion rupees in budget for switching shorter debt with longer-dated papers. * Bloomberg reported on Wednesday the first tranche of debt switch for 200 bln rupees would be between the RBI and the government. * Traders say details of buyback would be key to spark bigger market reaction. * 10-year bond seen in an 8.50-8.55 pct range until close. ($1 = 60.7700 rupees)