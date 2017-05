* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen slightly higher versus Thursday's 8.51 percent close. * U.S. yields up on earlier-than-expected rate rise view. * 10-year bond seen in a 8.50-8.55 percent range on Friday. * CPI data due post market to provide opening cues next week. * Absence of a debt sale to limit any sharp upside in yields. * Rupee's moves will also be monitored for cues. * Oil prices snap five-day decline on worries of Middle East conflicts curbing output. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)