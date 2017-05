* USD/INR seen little changed versus Thursday's close of 60.9250/9350. * Traders to monitor intra-day fund flows for direction. * Nifty futures trading down 0.1 percent. * Pair to trade in a 60.70 to 61.10 range during the session. * CPI data due post market key for opening cues next week. * Asian currencies trading mostly weaker versus USD.. * Pair at 60.90 in offshore NDF spot indicative trade.. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)