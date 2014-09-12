* Cold storage company Snowman Logistics Ltd jumps 70 percent on listing. * Snowman's initial public offer was subscribed 59.75 times, exchange data shows. * The issue price was fixed at 47 rupees a share * Parent Gateway Distriparks also gains 1 percent. * Other logistics firms also gain on relative valuations. * Gati jumps 3.1 percent, Container Corp of India gains 0.6 percent, Balmer Lawrie and Co advances 0.4 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)