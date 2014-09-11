Sept 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Wl Bank Westfaelische Landschaft Bodenkreditbank Ag

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date September 18, 2024

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.316

Reoffer price 99.316

Yield 1.198 pct

Spread Flat

Underlying govt bond Swaps

Payment Date September 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deka, DZ, LBBW, UBS, Unicredit & WGZ

Listing Duesseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN DE000A12UGG2

