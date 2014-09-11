Sept 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Credit Suisse AG (Guernsey branch)

Guarantor Credit Suisse Hypotheken

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date September 17, 2021

Coupon 0.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.398

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 34.7bp

Over the September 2021 DBR

Payment Date September 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Credit Suisse, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank,

RBI, SEB & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1111312523

