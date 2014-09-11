BRIEF-Palestine's Al Mashriq Insurance Q1 income falls
* Q1 gross premiums written $6 million versus $4.5 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oLT92r) Further company coverage: )
Sept 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Credit Suisse AG (Guernsey branch)
Guarantor Credit Suisse Hypotheken
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date September 17, 2021
Coupon 0.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.398
Spread 7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 34.7bp
Over the September 2021 DBR
Payment Date September 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Credit Suisse, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank,
RBI, SEB & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS1111312523
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.11 billion dirhams versus 1.02 billion dirhams year ago