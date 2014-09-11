Sept 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Abbey National Treasury Services plc

Guarantor Santander UK plc and Abbey Covered Bonds LLP

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 18, 2019

Coupon 0.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.398

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 28.9bp

Over the OBL 170

ISIN XS1111559339

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 18, 2024

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.233

Spread 14 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 29.8bp

Over the 1.0 pct DBR

ISIN XS1111559685

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date September 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Natixis, Santander GBM & UniCredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

