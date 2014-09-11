BRIEF-Palestine's Al Mashriq Insurance Q1 income falls
* Q1 gross premiums written $6 million versus $4.5 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oLT92r) Further company coverage: )
Sep 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Japan Finance Organization for
Muncipalities (JFM)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date September 22, 2021
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 99.293
Reoffer price 99.293
Yield 0.98 pct
Spread 21 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Bank of America &
Nomura
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.11 billion dirhams versus 1.02 billion dirhams year ago