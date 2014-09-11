Sept 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower EDP Finance B.V.

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date Janaury 18, 2022

Coupon 2.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.312

Yield 2.731 pct

Spread 190 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 217.1bp

Over the 2.0 pct 2022 DBR

Payment Date September 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BPI, ING, Millennium BCP, MUFG, Mizuho, RBS

Santander GBM & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Ba1 (Moody's), BB+ (S&P),

BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1111324700

