BRIEF-Palestine's Al Mashriq Insurance Q1 income falls
* Q1 gross premiums written $6 million versus $4.5 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oLT92r) Further company coverage: )
Sept 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower ICICI Bank Limited, acting through its Dubai branch
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date March 18, 2020
Coupon 3.570 pct
Reoffer price 99.653
Spread 180 basis points
Underlying govt bond over the 5 year UST
Payment Date September 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BAML, CITI, Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's) & BBB- (S&P)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
144A ISIN US45112EAF60
RegS ISIN US45112FAG19
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.11 billion dirhams versus 1.02 billion dirhams year ago