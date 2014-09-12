* NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.1 percent. * Overseas investors sold stock futures worth 5.12 billion rupees ($84 million) on Thursday. * Caution ahead of August consumer inflation data due later. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan down 0.23 percent. * Talks the Federal Reserve might take a hawkish turn at its policy meeting next week weighs on stocks. ($1 = 60.9250 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)