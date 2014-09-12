* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd falls as much as 4.1 percent. * Heads towards the stock's lowest since Aug. 13. * Sun's unit Taro Pharmaceutical Industries recalled two lots of a key drug on Sept. 2, citing failed content uniformity specifications, according to the U.S. FDA.(1.usa.gov/1rQSqT4) * The recalled Warfarin Sodium Tablets are intended to prevent blood clots. * The drug makes up nearly 5 percent of Taro's sales, analysts say. * A Sun Pharma spokesman was not immediately reachable for comment. * Sun shares lost 4.3 percent in value on Thursday on media reports of a U.S. FDA inspection. * Separately, Sun on Thursday said it was seeking shareholders' nod for borrowing limit of up to 500 billion rupees. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)