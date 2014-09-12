* Tata Motors Ltd gains 0.3 percent vs unchanged level for NSE. * Macquarie raises price target for the stock to 700 rupees from 540 rupees. * Says expects Tata's earnings to double over three years from FY2014 to FY2017. * Earnings to be driven by Jaguar Land Rover sales, Macquarie notes. * Brokerage adds Tata to "Asia Marquee Buy" list. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)