* Maruti Suzuki India Ltd gains 1 percent. * The Business Standard newspaper quotes Maruti chairman saying auto maker expects double-digit sales growth this year. * "We will surely have a double-digit growth rate this year," Business Standard quotes Maruti's Chairman R.C. Bhargava as saying. (bit.ly/1lYyjWh) * Bhargava also says sales have grown at an average of 16 percent in the past five months, as per the newspaper. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)