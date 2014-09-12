US STOCKS-Wall St opens higher after govt shutdown averted
* Indexes up: Dow 0.06 pct, S&P 0.18 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct (Updates to open)
* Maruti Suzuki India Ltd gains 1 percent. * The Business Standard newspaper quotes Maruti chairman saying auto maker expects double-digit sales growth this year. * "We will surely have a double-digit growth rate this year," Business Standard quotes Maruti's Chairman R.C. Bhargava as saying. (bit.ly/1lYyjWh) * Bhargava also says sales have grown at an average of 16 percent in the past five months, as per the newspaper. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.06 pct, S&P 0.18 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct (Updates to open)
May 1 Wall Street opened higher on Monday after U.S. Congress negotiators averted a government shutdown later this week by hammering out a federal funding deal late on Sunday.