* Jaiprakash Associates falls 2.5 percent. * Goldman Sachs downgrades Jaiprakash to "neutral" from "buy" and removes from Asia Pacific buy list. * Cites uncertainty after one of its promoters sold 1.45 percent stake. * Uncertainty on Supreme Court ruling on coal allocations also cited as a key reason for downgrade.