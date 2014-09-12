* India's broader NSE index is down 0.1 percent, and the BSE index is also down 0.04 percent. * Indexes fell for three straight sessions till Thursday on worries about potential U.S. rate hikes. * Caution prevails ahead of August consumer inflation data at 0530 p.m. (1200 GMT). * Also, overseas investors sold stock futures worth $84 million on Thursday. * Sun Pharmaceutical Industries falls as much as 4.1 percent after a U.S. drug recall. * Among gainers, Oil and Natural Gas Corp adds 0.6 percent after falling 3.6 percent in the previous session. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)