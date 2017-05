* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.51 percent. * CPI, IIP data due at 1200 GMT, key for near-term cues. * A Reuters poll showed CPI in August easing to 7.8 percent vs 7.96 pct in July. * "If the CPI is sharply lower around 7.60-7.70 percent, a rally is likely," said a trader with a private bank. * Absence of a debt sale also supports investor sentiment. * 10-year bond seen in a range of 8.50-8.55 percent until close. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)