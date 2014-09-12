* Trading at the start of the week likely to be marked by CPI data late on Friday. * Data comes ahead of RBI policy review on Sept. 30. * RBI widely expected to keep rates on hold. * But traders focused on RBI statement, especially on inflation. * Trade data also being closely eyed. * Global markets will also be key ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting ending on Wednesday. * Fed in midst of debate about when to start exiting from its easy money policy. * Meanwhile, Scotland to vote on independence on Thursday. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Not set: August trade data Mon: August WPI data Tues: GMR Infrastructure board meet on rights issue Wed: Fed's policy meeting outcome Thurs: Scottish independence referendum (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)