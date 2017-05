* August CPI data is expected to determine start for India debt/fx markets. * Data due to be released after the close of markets on Friday. * CPI at 7.8 percent has been factored into prices, traders say. * Traders expect rupee, bonds to gain if CPI is closer to 7.5 pct. * Data comes ahead of RBI policy review on Sept. 30. * Investors also watching Fed meeting ending on Wednesday. * Fed in midst of debate about when to start exiting from its easy money policy. * Scotland independence vote on Thursday could also spark FX volatility. * 10-year bond seen in an 8.45 to 8.55 pct range next week. * USD/INR seen in a 60.50 to 61.20 range next week. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Not set: August trade data Mon.: August WPI data (0630 GMT) Wed.: Weekly money supply data U.S. Fed's two-day policy meeting concludes Thurs: Scottish independence referendum Fri: Fortnightly credit and deposit growth Weekly foreign exchange reserves data (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)