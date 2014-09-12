BRIEF-CONVENE SECURES $68 MLN IN SERIES C FUNDING
* CONVENE - BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS IS CO-LEADING SERIES C FUNDING ROUND FOR CONVENE
Sept 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Teliasonera AB
Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date November 8, 2023
Coupon 3.625 pct
Reoffer price 108.903
Spread 82 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Temporary ISIN XS1111871346
ISIN XS0989164743
* CI FINANCIAL CORP- AMENDS NOTICE TO INCREASE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES THAT MAY BE PURCHASED FROM 10 MILLION TO 12.5 MILLION BY WAY OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID