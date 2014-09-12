BRIEF-CONVENE SECURES $68 MLN IN SERIES C FUNDING
* CONVENE - BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS IS CO-LEADING SERIES C FUNDING ROUND FOR CONVENE
Sept 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower The Toronto-Dominion Bank
Guarantor TD Covered Bond (Legislative) Guarantor Limited Partnership
Issue Amount 900 million sterling
Maturity Date November 20, 2017
Coupon 3-month Libor + 20bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 20bp
Payment Date September 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100-1
* CI FINANCIAL CORP- AMENDS NOTICE TO INCREASE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES THAT MAY BE PURCHASED FROM 10 MILLION TO 12.5 MILLION BY WAY OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID