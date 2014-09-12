Sep 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on friday.

Borrower Cagamas Global Plc

Guarantor Cagamas Bhd

Issue Amount 1.50 billion renminbi

Maturity Date September 22, 2017

Coupon 3.7 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 3.7 pct

Payment Date September 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of China, HSBC & Maybank

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing SGX & LFX

Denoms (K) 1000 & 10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme

