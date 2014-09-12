Sept 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Swedish Export Credit Corporation (SEK)

Issue Amount 250 million Renminbi

Maturity Date September 25, 2017

Coupon 2.50 pct

Payment Date September 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) TD Securities

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 10

ISIN XS1111801053

