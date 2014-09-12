Sept 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower LVMH SA

Issue Amount 350 million sterling

Maturity Date December 20, 2017

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 99.546

Reoffer price 99.546

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UKT

Payment Date September 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, RBC Capital Markets & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings A+ (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0012171221

