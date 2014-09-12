BRIEF-CONVENE SECURES $68 MLN IN SERIES C FUNDING
* CONVENE - BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS IS CO-LEADING SERIES C FUNDING ROUND FOR CONVENE
Sept 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower International Bank For Reconstruction And Development
(IBRD)
Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date March 2, 2017
Coupon 9.5 pct
Issue price 99.0125
Reoffer price 99.0125
Yield 9.92 pct
Payment Date September 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.1875 pct (m&u)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 625 million Brazilian real
when fungible
ISIN XS0490455069
* CI FINANCIAL CORP- AMENDS NOTICE TO INCREASE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES THAT MAY BE PURCHASED FROM 10 MILLION TO 12.5 MILLION BY WAY OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID