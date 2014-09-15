* NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange fall 0.65 percent. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan down 0.73 percent. * Asian stocks stumble to their five-week lows after a batch of disappointing data out of China. * Also, India's industrial output growth hit a four-month low in July while retail inflation edged down marginally in August. * August wholesale inflation data due later in the day. * Overseas investors bought shares worth 1.82 billion rupees ($30.01 million) on Friday. (1 US dollar = 60.6500 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)