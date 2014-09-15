* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen trading rangebound versus Friday's 8.50 percent close. * India's industrial output growth hit a four-month low in July while consumer inflation remained high. * U.S. yields up on expectations of a more hawkish statement from the Federal Reserve this week. * 10-year bond seen in a 8.50-8.55 percent range. * Rupee moves will also be monitored for cues. * Crude oil prices fell on Friday on pressure from weak demand, ample supplies and a strong dollar. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)